Spicy Crab Masala Fry Recipe

Ingredients:

– 500g crab, cleaned and washed

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 1/4 cup coconut, grated

– 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder

– 1/2 tablespoon turmeric powder

– 1 tablespoon coriander powder

– 1/2 tablespoon garam masala

– 1 tablespoon cumin seeds

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 2 green chilies, chopped

– 1/4 cup coriander leaves, chopped

– Salt to taste

– 3 tablespoons oil

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, and let them splutter.

2. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 2 minutes until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and oil starts separating.

5. Add grated coconut, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

6. Add cleaned crabs to the masala mixture. Coat them evenly with the masala.

7. Pour a little water, cover the pan, and let it cook on low flame for about 15-20 minutes until the crabs are cooked.

8. Add garam masala, curry leaves, chopped green chilies, and mix well. Cook for an additional 5 minutes.

9. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

10. Serve hot with rice or roti. Enjoy your delicious Crab Masala Fry!