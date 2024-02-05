Sri Lankan Navy arrests 23 Indian fishermen, seize 2 trawlers

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 23 Indian fishermen and seized 2 trawlers for allegedly entering Sri Lanka’s waters. The fishermen were arrested, and their trawlers were seized north of the Delft Island, Jaffna. The Sri Lankan navy informed that the arrested Indian fishermen and their trawlers were escorted to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further action.

‘The Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters on the night of February 3, 2024. The operation resulted in the seizure of 2 Indian trawlers and the apprehension of 23 Indian nationals poaching in the northern waters of Sri Lanka, off the Delft Island in Jaffna,’ a statement said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan’s territorial waters. The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters by Indian fishermen has been a recurrent problem despite many high-level talks held between the two sides.

In January, as many as 36 Indian fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka. In 2023, Sri Lankan Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.