State government announces uniform fare for taxis including Uber, Ola: Details

Bangalore: The Karnataka government has announced uniform fare for taxis including Uber, Ola. The Karnataka Transport Department has announced the revised fare for city taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola.

As per the new order, fares for app-based cab aggregators, as well as city taxis, would be uniform. Also, the revised fares would be applicable across the state with immediate effect. Before this, the fares were different for the two categories of taxis.

According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle.

For vehicles whose purchase cost is Rs 10 lakh or below, the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 100 for up to 4 km with a charge of Rs 24 for every additional km.

For those costing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, the minimum fare is Rs 115, and per km cost Rs 28. For those costing above 15 lakh, minimum fare is set at Rs 130 with Rs 32 charged for each additional kilometre.

As for waiting charge, the first 5 minutes is free, after which passengers would be charged Re 1 for every minute. The app-based aggregators can collect 5 percent GST as well as toll charges from the passengers. For cabs booked between 12 am and 6 am, operators can charge an extra 10 percen.