Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on February 5. BSE Sensex settled at 71,731.42, down 354.21 points or 0.49. NSE Nifty ended at 21,771.70, down 82.10 points or 0.38 percent.

About 1528 shares advanced, 1858 shares declined, and 103 shares remained unchanged. 514 stocks hit a 52-week high. Shares of LIC reached a lifetime high at Rs 1,028.

Top gainers were Tata Motors, Coal India, BPCL, Sun Pharma and Cipla. Top losers included UPL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life and Grasim Industries.

On the sectoral front, bank, capital goods, Information Technology and FMCG down 0.3-0.9 percent, while auto, pharma, metal, oil & gas and realty up 1 percent each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.