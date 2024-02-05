Ten Sleeper Train Sets of Vande Bharat to Launch by March 2024

The Indian Railways is set to introduce an advanced sleeper variant of the Vande Bharat trains by March this year. Railway officials have confirmed that the production of coaches for the sleeper version is underway, marking a shift from the existing chair car versions currently operational on 39 routes nationwide. The upcoming Vande Bharat sleeper trains will initially cater to overnight journeys on specific routes, including Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah, and Delhi-Patna.

Following the planned rollout in March, with subsequent mandatory trials, the initial sets of the sleeper version are anticipated to commence operations in the first or second week of April. Serial production is expected to begin a few months later, likely starting from August or September this year. According to a senior railway official, the sleeper version boasts enhanced features, safety measures, and comfort. Emphasizing the international standards of quality, durability, and affordability, the official mentioned that these sleeper trains could be exported in the coming years. All sleeper sets will be equipped with the Kavach system, ensuring a maximum speed of 200 kmph. Bharat Earth Movers Limited and the Integral Coach Factory are involved in manufacturing these trains, incorporating new features such as special lighting to create a soothing ambiance. Each sleeper train is likely to consist of 16 AC1 tier coaches, providing a total of 850 berths.