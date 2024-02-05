The digital agency behind Poonam Pandey’s death stunt issues apology on social media

The digital agency Schbang, responsible for orchestrating Indian internet personality Poonam Pandey’s ‘fake death’ stunt, has issued a public apology on social media. The agency, acknowledging its role in the controversial campaign aimed at raising awareness about cervical cancer, expressed regret for any distress caused, particularly to those who have experienced or witnessed the challenges associated with cancer.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Schbang admitted its involvement in the initiative for Poonam Pandey, conducted in collaboration with Hauterfly. The agency clarified that its intention was to elevate awareness about cervical cancer, citing alarming statistics from 2022 that revealed 123,907 reported cases and 77,348 deaths due to cervical cancer in India.

The apology expressed the agency’s regret for any triggering effects on individuals who have faced or witnessed the hardships associated with cancer. The statement emphasized the prevalence of cervical cancer, positioning the campaign as a response to a critical public health issue.

While the agency acknowledged the controversy surrounding the stunt, it reiterated the singular mission of promoting awareness about cervical cancer. The apology sought to contextualize the campaign within the broader public health context, underscoring the significant impact of cervical cancer on women in India.

This statement from Schbang comes amidst the debate on the ethical implications of using such tactics for public discourse around cancer, with calls for legal action against Poonam Pandey and those involved in the orchestrated stunt.