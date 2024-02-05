The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White to release in India on February 9

Prepare to be captivated by the compelling narrative of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich family as Sean Durkin’s “The Iron Claw” is set to release in India on February 9. Starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White in pivotal roles, the film, having been globally released last year, is now making its way to Indian audiences, thanks to PVR INOX Pictures.

“The Iron Claw” unfolds as a sports drama, delving into the life of Kevin Von Erich, a renowned professional wrestler, and the broader Von Erich family. The film authentically portrays the tale of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who left an indelible mark in the fiercely competitive realm of professional wrestling during the early 1980s. Their journey, marked by both tragedy and triumph, unfolds against the backdrop of their formidable father and coach, as the brothers aspire for enduring greatness on the grandest stage in sports.

Renowned filmmaker Sean Durkin takes the reins as both writer and director, bringing to life this remarkable story. The cast includes Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Stanley Simons, each contributing to the film’s narrative with their impactful performances.

PVR INOX Pictures is set to present “The Iron Claw” to the Indian audience, promising an engaging and poignant experience as they witness the extraordinary journey of the Von Erich family in the world of professional wrestling.