This Indian city bans ‘Gobi Manchurian’: Know reason

Panaji: A town in Goa has banned popular dish called ‘Gobi Manchurian’. Gobi Manchurian is a fusion dish. This Indian Chinese dish is made with cauliflower, corn flour, soya sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce, ginger and garlic.

Mapusa, a city in Goa has banned this popular dish. The Mapusa Municipal Council banned this dish due to concerns over synthetic colours and hygiene. ‘The councillors opined that such vendors operate in unhygienic conditions and use synthetic colours for making gobi manchurian and that is what has prompted us to ban the sale of this dish,’ said MMC chairperson Priya Mishal.

Mapusa is not the first civic body in Goa to ban Gobi Manchurian. In 2022, during the Vasco Saptah fair at the Shree Damodar temple, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) issued instructions to the Mormugao Municipal Council to restrict stalls selling Gobi Manchurian. Prior to this directive, the FDA had conducted raids on such stalls in an attempt to curb its prevalence.

Nelson Wang, a Chinese culinary pioneer based in Mumbai invented chicken Manchurian in the 1970s while catering at the Cricket Club of India. Gobi Manchurian is the vegetarian alternative to this dish.