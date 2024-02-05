Tragedy: Three Drown in Pamba River

A tragic incident occurred near Ranny as three family members lost their lives in the Pamba river, according to local police reports on Sunday. Anil Kumar (54), along with his daughter Niranjana (17) and nephew Gautam (15), drowned while taking a bath in the river. The incident, suspected to be a result of strong undercurrents, unfolded after 3:30 PM.

In the midst of the tragedy, Anil Kumar’s sister, Asha, was fortunate to be rescued by locals. Eyewitnesses mentioned that Kumar and his daughter attempted to save Gautam but, unfortunately, all three were caught in the river’s forceful currents. Prompt response from locals who heard their cries led to the rescue of Asha. After an extensive search by the Fire Force and police, the bodies were recovered after over an hour and subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital.