Trisha Teams Up with Chiranjeevi for ‘Vishwambhara’

Chiranjeevi extended a warm welcome to actor Trisha as she joined the set of the upcoming Telugu film “Vishwambhara.” Scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, ahead of Makar Sankranti, the film is written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The musical composition for “Vishwambhara” will be handled by the “RRR” collaborators, composer MM Keeravaani, and lyricist Chandrabose. Chiranjeevi expressed his excitement over Trisha’s casting announcement on his official X page, posting, “Welcome on board. The Gorgeous @trishtrashers! #Vishwambhara.”

Trisha, who previously collaborated with Chiranjeevi in the 2006 movie “Stalin,” expressed her joy at reuniting with the Megastar after 18 years. Responding to Chiranjeevi’s post on X, she stated, “What an honor it is to reunite with the one and only MEGASTAR after 18 years. Thank you so much for the warmest welcome Chiru sir @KChiruTweets.” Produced by UV Creations, “Vishwambhara” is anticipated to bring the dynamic duo back together on the big screen.