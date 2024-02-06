11 dead, 65 injured in fire at firecrackers factory

Bhopal: At least 11 people have been killed and 65 other injured after a fire broke out inside a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda. The fire broke out at the unit triggered a massive explosion that shook the entire area and shattered the windowpanes of nearby houses and shops.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has spoken to officials and sought details about the incident. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said minister Uday Pratap Singh and senior officials are on their way to Harda. Medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore have been asked to prep for patients with burns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

In another incident, a fire broke out in an apartment in an 11-storey building in the Mohammadi area of Pune city near Delhi Public School. Five fire tenders are on the spot. here was so far no report of any casualty.