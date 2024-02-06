85152 posts of headmasters and assistant teachers vacancy

The Uttar Pradesh government disclosed that there are 85,152 vacant positions for headmasters and assistant teachers in the state’s primary schools. However, Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh assured that with the inclusion of shiksha mitras and instructors, the student-teacher ratio remains satisfactory, ensuring no hindrance in teaching. Singh emphasized the collaboration between shiksha mitras and instructors in facilitating education within the Basic Education Department.

Singh further stated that the total count of teachers in basic education, encompassing part-time instructors, shiksha mitras, and assistant teachers, currently stands at 6,28,915 across the state. Despite the vacant positions, Singh emphasized that the student-teacher ratio is maintained at an adequate level, with no significant challenges observed in the educational process.