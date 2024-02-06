Commodity Market: Gold prices decline for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined for second day in a row. Price of sovereign gold depreciated by Rs 120 to Rs 46,240 per 8 gram. On Monday, price of yellow metal depreciated by Rs Rs 120 per 8 gram.

The price of t of 24 carat gold in major markets is Rs. 6397 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs. 5865 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.86%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.0%. The cost of silver is Rs. 75500 per kg, down by Rs. 1000 per kg.

Also Read: Gulf country two day public holidays on February 25 and 26

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at 62,258 per 10 gram, down Rs 58 or 0.09%. Silver futures were trading down Rs 45 or 0.06% at Rs 70,435 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,036.96 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were flat at $2,053.50 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $22.61 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $893.69, and palladium dropped 0.8% to $939.26.