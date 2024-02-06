Debunking top  myths around thyroid disorders

Thyroid disorders affect the butterfly-shaped gland in the neck. It is a common health problem. The hormone balance is frequently disturbed by the two main forms of thyroid issues which are – hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Constipation, weight gain, fatigue, muscle aches, and stiffness are some of the symptoms associated with the more prevalent form of hypothyroidism.

Myths about thyroid disorder

It’s only hereditary

Thyroid diseases are not solely genetic. While family history may elevate the risk, it is not a definitive determining factor. Environmental factors, autoimmune conditions, and lifestyle choices also play pivotal roles in the development of thyroid disorders. Thyroid abnormalities can be significantly triggered by exposure to specific chemicals, radiation, and even food choices.

Can stop medicines once lab reports are normal

Discontinuing medication abruptly is risky. Stopping thyroid medication without consulting a healthcare professional can lead to a resurgence of symptoms and potential complications. It is essential to follow medical guidance and maintain a consistent treatment plan.

It’s not a serious disorder

Thyroid disorders are serious conditions. Ignoring thyroid disorders can have profound effects on various body functions.These disorders can affect the heart, muscles, and cholesterol levels. Regular monitoring and treatment are essential for effective management and to prevent potential complications.

You can never lose weight if you are hypothyroid

A common myth suggests that individuals with hypothyroidism cannot lose weight. Maintaining a healthy weight is possible with the right management and care. A combination of medication, lifestyle adjustments, and a balanced diet can contribute to successful weight management for individuals with hypothyroidism. Frequent exercise can help control weight, increase energy, and speed up the metabolism.