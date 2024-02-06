Delicious Kuttan Biriyani Recipe

Ingredients:

– 500 grams of mutton or chicken

– 2 cups of basmati rice

– 2 onions, thinly sliced

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 cup of yogurt

– 1/4 cup of chopped coriander leaves

– 1/4 cup of chopped mint leaves

– 1 teaspoon of garam masala powder

– 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon of red chili powder

– Salt to taste

– 3 tablespoons of ghee or oil

– Whole spices (1 bay leaf, 4 cloves, 2 cardamom pods, 1-inch cinnamon stick)

Instructions:

1. Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and set aside.

2. In a pressure cooker or a deep-bottomed pan, heat ghee or oil over medium heat. Add the whole spices and sauté for a minute until fragrant.

3. Add the thinly sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

4. Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Sauté for a couple of minutes until the raw smell disappears.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.

6. Add the mutton or chicken pieces to the pan and mix well with the masala. Cook for 5-6 minutes until the meat is lightly browned.

7. Add the yogurt, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves, and salt to taste. Mix everything well.

8. Add 3 cups of water and bring it to a boil. If using a pressure cooker, close the lid and cook for 4-5 whistles or until the meat is tender. If using a pan, cover with a lid and cook until the meat is cooked through and tender.

9. Once the meat is cooked, add the soaked and drained rice to the pan. Gently mix everything together.

10. Close the lid and cook for another 10-12 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the water is absorbed.

11. Once done, switch off the heat and let it rest for a few minutes.

12. Serve the Kuttan biriyani hot with raita or salad on the side. Enjoy your delicious meal!