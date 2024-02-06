ECI Advises Against Involving Children in Election Campaigns

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed political parties and candidates to refrain from involving children in election-related campaigns and activities. The commission’s order explicitly states that any act of taking a child in arms during a campaign by a political leader or candidate will be considered a violation, attracting lawful action. This move marks the first instance of such restrictions being imposed before the formal implementation of the model code of conduct.

The ECI’s order (No. ECI/PN/11/2024) strictly prohibits engaging children in any form of election campaign, including rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of materials, or any election-related activity. Political leaders and candidates are specifically instructed not to use children for campaign activities, such as holding them in arms, carrying them in vehicles, or involving them in rallies. The directive emphasizes compliance with child labor laws, and offenders will face lawful action under the provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016.

The decision to issue this notice comes after the ECI examined complaints received since 2016 about political parties using children during campaigns. The prohibition extends to creating any semblance of a political campaign using children, including through poems, songs, spoken words, or displays of party insignia. District Election Officers and Returning Officers are responsible for ensuring strict compliance with child labor laws and electoral guidelines, with severe disciplinary action promised for any violations by the election machinery under their jurisdiction.