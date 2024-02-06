Eliminate 50% Quota Cap, Conduct Caste Census if India Triumphs: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ranchi, pledged to address the concerns of the tribal population and backward castes in Jharkhand. He promised the implementation of the Sarna Religion Code for tribals, responding to a long-standing demand in the region. Rahul Gandhi also vowed to conduct a caste census if the Congress comes to power after the 2024 polls. During his address, he congratulated Chamapai Sroen for winning the trust vote and accused the BJP-RSS of conspiring against the government in Jharkhand.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need for justice (“Nyaya”) in the country and pledged to eliminate the 50% cap on reservation if the INDIA Bloc assumes power. He asserted that the reservation cap would be lifted to provide equitable opportunities to Dalits, tribals, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Gandhi expressed concern over the economic injustice faced by marginalized communities and promised to conduct a nationwide caste census to address the disparities. He criticized the BJP for removing a tribal-led alliance government in Jharkhand, stating that democracy was under threat, and pledged to protect democratic values against attacks by central investigative agencies.