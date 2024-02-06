Emirates to resume flights to this city: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has decided to resume flight services to Adelaide in Australia. The air carrier will operate a daily service between the South Australia capital and the airline’s Dubai hub from October 28. Emirates first launched its Adelaide services in 2012 and carried more than 165,000 passengers between Dubai and Adelaide in 2019.

Operating daily on the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with 38 Business Class seats alongside 264 seats in Economy Class, the Adelaide service will offer 302 seats per flight and over 4,200 weekly seats between Dubai and Adelaide. Emirates Business Class on the Adelaide service will feature a 2-2-2 configuration.

Also Read: Valentine’s Week 2024: 5 delicious rose-infused recipes

The air carrier will also resume service to Perth in Australia from December 1. Thus, the airline will offer 77 weekly flights from Australia with the ability to transport 68,000 passengers per week to and from Australia.

Emirates currently serves Australia with 63 weekly flights to Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, operated by a mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft transporting 56,000 passengers per week to and from these major cities.