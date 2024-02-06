Fire Erupts in Ahmednagar Commercial Complex, No Casualties

A fire erupted in a commercial complex located in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, according to a fire official. The blaze originated in the office of a finance company situated on the third floor of the Sai Midas Complex at around 9:30 am. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported as a result of the fire.

The multi-storey complex also houses a hospital on the second floor, but all patients and staff were safely evacuated. Firefighters dispatched four water tankers to the scene, and they managed to bring the fire under control within one hour. Shankar Misal, the chief fire officer of the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation, confirmed the successful evacuation of the hospital premises. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is yet to be determined.