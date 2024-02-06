Forex Market: Indian rupee ends flat against US dollar

Mumbai: Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the volatile crude oil prices in the overseas market weighed upon the Indian currency. The Indian currency, however, found support from positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and sustained inflow of foreign funds.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.03 against the dollar and slipped to 83.04. It settled at 83.05 per dollar. The rupee settled 5 paise lower at 83.03 against the dollar on Monday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollars strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally lower by 0.04 per cent at 104.28.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 518.88 crore.