Free Bus Travel for Third Gender

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Monday that the Delhi government will provide free travel for individuals belonging to the third gender in DTC and cluster buses. Kejriwal stated that the Cabinet would soon pass a proposal for this initiative, addressing the historic neglect faced by the transgender community. The scheme aims to grant the convenience of free bus travel in Delhi to all individuals within the transgender community, similar to the existing free bus travel for women that began in October 2019.

Since the inception of the free bus travel scheme for women, which has issued 147 crore pink tickets, Kejriwal highlighted the positive impact during his interaction with various women. Now, extending the benefit to the transgender community, he hopes this initiative will significantly improve their lives. To avail the benefit, members of the transgender community will need a government certificate, and discussions are underway with the social welfare department to consolidate the data of transgender individuals for the transport department.

The move addresses the lack of representation for the third gender in bus passes, where individuals from the transgender community are forced to choose between male and female genders, causing distress and discomfort. Routine mistreatment by conductors and accusations of attempting to procure free bus tickets further contribute to the challenges faced by the transgender community during their commute. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of transgender individuals in Delhi, promoting inclusivity and recognition of their distinct gender identity.