Gulf country to reintroduce visit visas

Kuwait City: Kuwait government is planning to reintroduce visit visas. The Ministry of Interior in the country has decided to resume the issuance of visit visas for family, commercial and tourism purposes under new conditions.
This consideration arises in response to the recent decision made by Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of the Interior, to reopen family / dependent visas with updated conditions and regulations. This move is in harmony with the vision of the new government, spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Al-Sabah, to revitalize Kuwait’s tourism.
The authority informed that the residency affairs departments in various governorates will receive visa applicants who should book an appointment through the Matta platform.
The following are the conditions for the issuance of visit visa for a family member:
The visa is granted to the parents, wife and children of expatriate workers provided their salary is not less than KD400 and not less than KD800 for other relatives. They must also provide the following documents:
Roundtrip travel tickets on airlines affiliated with the national airlines .
A written pledge not to demand that these visits be converted into residence in the country.
Pledge to adhere to the duration of the visit.
Visitor treatment will be in private hospitals and health centers, as such treatment will not be permitted in government hospitals.
If the visitor violates the specified period of stay, the Residence Affairs Investigations General Department will include both the visitor and the sponsor in the security control system, through which the violator will be followed up by the department and the legal procedures followed for violators of the Foreigners Residency Law will be applied.
Commercial visa:
This visa is issued upon a request submitted by a Kuwaiti company or institution and is granted to persons holding university or technical qualifications, in a manner commensurate with the company’s activity and the nature of its work.
Tourist visa:
For the citizens of 53 countries, the visa is granted to them either directly from the port of entry upon arrival to the country or through an electronic visa on the ministry’s website –www.moi.gov.kw.
List of 53 countries eligible for visit visa on arrival:
ANDORRA
AUSTRALIA
AUSTRIA
BELGIUM-
BHUTAN
BRUNEI
BULGARIA
CAMBODIA
CANADA
CHINA
CROATIA
CYPRUS
CZECH
DENMARK
ESTONIA
FINLAND
FRANCE
GEORGIA
GERMANY
GREECE
HUNGARY
ICELAND
IRELAND
ITALY
JAPAN
LAOS
LATVIA
LIECHTENSTEIN
LITHUANIA
LUXEMBOURG
MALAYSIA
MALTA
MONACO
NETHERLANDS
NEW ZEALAND
NORWAY
POLAND
PORTUGAL
ROMANIA
SAN MARINO
SERBIA
SINGAPORE
SLOVAKIA
SLOVENIA
SOUTH KOREA
SPAIN
SWEDEN
SWITZERLAND
HONG KONG
TURKEY
UKRAINE
UNITED KINGDOM
UNITED STATES
VATICAN
