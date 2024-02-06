Gulf country two day public holidays on February 25 and 26

Kuwait City: The Civil Service Commission in Kuwait has announced two days public holidays in the country. All employees working in the all ministries, government agencies, public bodies, and institutions will get holidays on Sunday and Monday, February 25 and 26. Work will resume in these institutions on Tuesday, February 27. The holidays were announced to mark the National Day and Liberation Day.

Also Read: Gulf country to reintroduce visit visas

This move aligns with the nation’s commitment to honoring its historical milestones and providing its workforce with an occasion to reflect on the importance of National Day and Liberation Day.