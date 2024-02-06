Haryana Govt Considers Legislation to Oversee Private Coaching Centers

The Haryana government is gearing up to introduce legislation aimed at overseeing the operations of private coaching institutes, with a focus on tackling issues such as misleading advertisements and the mounting stress levels among students. Following public consultation and feedback, the draft of the Haryana Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2024 has been formulated and is slated for presentation during the upcoming budget session commencing on February 20.

The proposed legislation seeks to regulate private coaching institutes by mandating their registration and monitoring the fees charged for study materials and other services. It aims to safeguard the interests of students and guardians, alleviate stress among enrolled students, and enhance academic support for various competitive examinations. Under the bill, coaching institutes will need to register with district authorities, adhere to prescribed curriculum guidelines, and employ qualified teachers.

Additionally, the legislation outlines provisions for addressing malpractices like false advertising and exaggerated claims by coaching centers. It establishes grievance cells at both district and block levels to facilitate the resolution of student and parent complaints. Non-compliance with the law could result in fines for coaching institutes, with repeated offenses potentially leading to registration cancellation. The bill also mandates a registration requirement for existing coaching institutes within a specified timeframe from the enactment of the law, prohibiting the establishment or operation of unregistered coaching centers.