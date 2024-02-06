HP Spectre x360 14-inch, 16-inch laptops with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: HP Spectre launched x360 14-inch and 16-inch laptops with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors in India. The price of HP Spectre x360 16-inch laptop starts at Rs. 1,79,999 and it is available in Nightfall Black colour. Meanwhile, the HP Spectre x360 14-inch starts at Rs. 1,64,999 and is offered in Nightfall Black and Slate Blue colour. Both upgraded laptops will go on sale in the country through the HP website, HP World stores, and leading retail outlets.

The HP Spectre x360 laptops run on Windows 11 Home and come in 14-inch and 16-inch display options. They feature up to 2.8K OLED screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio, IMAX Enhanced Certification, and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz. The display supports touch inputs and gestures like pinch to zoom, double tap, and press and hold to create sketches. The HP Spectre x360 16-inch laptop is claimed to have the world’s largest haptic touchpad for a Windows-based 16-inch PC.

HP Spectre x360 laptops are now equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. The chipsets include NPU to manage AI workloads. The CPU, GPU, and NPU alongside the graphic unit are said to assist in faster video editing and content creation. The 2-in-1 laptops can be used as a tablet as well.

The HP Spectre x360 laptops house a 9-megapixel web camera with low-light adjustment for clear calls.