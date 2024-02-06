Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Trim launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hyundai has added a new variant called Sportz (O) to its lineup. The trim has been introduced in India at the starting price of Rs 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly released variant can be booked either from authorized dealership or online via an official website. Interested customers can pay an additional amount of Rs 35,000, and get an electric sunroof, leatherette finish armrests and wireless charger pad. The latest Hyundai i20 Sports (O) is offered in dual-tone color options as well under the price tag of Rs 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The vehicle comes with LED headlight setup, L-shaped LED DRLs, decent cladding on the sides, and a shark fin antenna at the top. The Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) is also well-equipped with features including a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, a rear parking camera, a wireless charger, a leatherette finish on the door armrests, and an electronically adjustable sunroof, and 16-inch steel wheels. Among the safety features are six airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, reverse parking sensors and camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Apart from the new Sportz (O) variant, the i20 can be had in five other variants, namely, Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O).

The vehicle is powered by a trusted a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This unit generates a max power of 82 BHP and 115 Nm. The powertrain is equipped a 5-speed manual gearbox.