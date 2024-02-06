India Provides Aid to Zambia Amid Cholera Outbreak

India has dispatched approximately 3.5 tons of humanitarian aid to Zambia to help combat the cholera outbreak. The assistance includes water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and oral rehydration solution (ORS) sachets. The European Union has also pledged one million euros in support of Zambia to address critical needs related to health, water, hygiene, and sanitation. The ongoing cholera epidemic has put around 3.5 million people at risk, with the cumulative number of cases reaching 16,526 and 613 deaths reported as of January 31, 2024.

The European Union’s emergency funding will be utilized by humanitarian partners UNICEF and the WHO to address immediate challenges. The fatality rate in Zambia stands at nearly 4%, with most cases and deaths concentrated in Lusaka Province. As the rainy season is expected to continue until May, the risk of further floods in urban and peri-urban areas could contribute to the spread of cholera. Cholera is a bacterial disease transmitted through contaminated water, causing severe diarrhea and dehydration.