India records 124 fresh COVID-19 infections

India reported a slight increase of 124 new COVID-19 cases, with the total number of active cases reaching 1,508, according to the latest update from the health ministry. A single death was recorded in Karnataka within the past 24 hours. Although daily cases had decreased to double digits until December 5, a resurgence has been observed due to the emergence of a new variant and colder weather conditions. Despite this, the rise in cases has not been exponential, with only 0.2 percent of the peak cases reported in May 2021.

India has experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the delta variant causing the highest incidence of daily new cases and deaths during April-June 2021. Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, over 4.5 crore infections and 5.3 lakh deaths have been recorded across the country. However, the recovery rate remains high, with over 4.4 crore people having recuperated from the disease, amounting to a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent. Additionally, the country has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as per data from the health ministry’s website.