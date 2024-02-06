Infinix launches new storage variant of Smart 8 in India: Price, Availability

Mumbai: Infinix Smart 8 was launched in India in January this year. Offered in Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colour options, the Infinix Smart 8 launched is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Now, the model is available in an 8GB + 128GB configuration at Rs. 7,999. The new variant, marketed with 16GB of total RAM, including 8GB of virtual RAM, will be available via Flipkart starting February 8, 12pm IST.

The Infinix Smart 8 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The handset boots Android 13 Go Edition-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box.

The Infinix Smart 8 includes a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified AI-backed sensor alongside a quad-LED Ring flash. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an LED flash unit.

Infinix Smart 8 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports dual 4G, nano SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for protection, measures 163.6mm x 75.6mm x 8.5mm in size and weighs 189g.