ISL’s 11th Season Set to Begin on Sep 14

The 11th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is scheduled to commence on September 14 and will continue until April 30, 2025, as confirmed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday. The upcoming season’s senior competition calendar will start with the Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest tournament, taking place from July 26 to 31. Subsequently, the I-League is set to run from October 19 to April 30, overlapping with the Super Cup, which will be held from October 1 to May 15.

In addition to the major leagues, various qualifying tournaments and championships are also planned within this period. The I-League 3, acting as a qualifying event for I-League 2, will be held from August 1 to September 30, followed by I-League 2 from January 15 to April 30. The 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy is scheduled for November 5-15 (Group Stage) and December 1-15 (Final Round), while the Indian Women’s League will take place from October 25 to April 30.

Furthermore, the AIFF executive committee has decided to conclude all senior leagues by the end of April next year. State-level tournaments, including the Junior Boys and Junior Girls National Football Championship in July, and the Sub-Junior Boys and Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship in August, are also part of the schedule. Other events such as the National Beach Soccer Championship in February and the Men’s Futsal Club Championship in May 2025, along with the AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) running from September to May, complete the extensive football calendar for the 2024-25 season.