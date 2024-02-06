Kerala Allocates Rs 5,000 Crore for Tourism Sector in Budget

In a bid to boost private investment in the tourism sector, the Kerala budget has allocated Rs 5,000 crore, with plans for a low-interest loan scheme in collaboration with the Kerala Financial Corporation and banks to encourage capital investment. The total outlay for tourism this year is set at Rs 351.43 crore, experiencing a slight decrease of Rs 10.72 crore compared to the previous fiscal. Alongside tourism infrastructure development, the budget emphasizes eco-tourism center development in partnership with the private sector.

As part of the budget proposals, a special scheme aims to facilitate gatherings of over 500 individuals in at least 20 selected destinations, backed by an initial allocation of Rs 50 crore. The collaborative effort involves the government, local self-government institutions, and the private sector. Notable destinations for the scheme’s first phase include Varkala, Kollam, Munroe Thuruth, Alappuzha, Munnar, Fort Kochi, Ponnani, Beypore, Kozhikkode, Kannur, and Bekal.