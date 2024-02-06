‘Love Storiyaan’ Series by Prime Video to Premiere on February 14

Prime Video revealed the launch of “Love Storiyaan,” a six-part series that captures the remarkable love tales of six genuine couples. The concept, conceived by Somen Mishra, draws inspiration from the narratives showcased on the India Love Project, an initiative by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. Produced by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

“Love Storiyaan” portrays the love stories of six real-life couples from various regions of India, highlighting their experiences of love, hope, happiness, and resilience against all odds. Directed by Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni, the series explores love in its myriad forms, offering a beautiful portrayal of connections that transcend ordinary boundaries.

According to Karan Johar, “Love Storiyaan” represents Dharmatic’s inaugural venture into presenting authentic stories of real people to audiences. The series delves into the depths of love, portraying the journeys of individuals from diverse backgrounds who overcame significant obstacles in their pursuit of true love, demonstrating tenacity and perseverance in the face of cultural, religious, gender, and wartime challenges.