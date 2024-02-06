Overnight oats recipe for breakfast

Ingredients:

– Rolled oats

– Milk (dairy or plant-based)

– Yogurt

– Chia seeds

– Honey or maple syrup (optional)

– Fresh fruits (e.g., berries, banana slices)

– Nuts or seeds (e.g., almonds, chia seeds)

– Vanilla extract (optional)

– A pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. In a jar or container, combine 1/2 cup of rolled oats.

2. Pour in 1/2 cup of milk. Adjust the amount based on your preferred consistency.

3. Add 2 tablespoons of yogurt for creaminess.

4. Mix in 1 tablespoon of chia seeds for added texture and nutritional value.

5. Optionally, sweeten your overnight oats with honey or maple syrup to taste.

6. Include fresh fruits like berries or banana slices for natural sweetness and flavor.

7. Toss in a handful of nuts or seeds for crunch and additional nutrients.

8. Add a drop of vanilla extract for extra flavor (optional).

9. Sprinkle a pinch of salt for balance.

10. Stir all the ingredients thoroughly, ensuring oats are well-coated and mixed.

11. Seal the jar or container and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours.

12. In the morning, give the oats a good stir and add more milk if needed.

13. Top with additional fruits, nuts, or seeds if desired.

14. Enjoy your delicious and nutritious overnight oats!