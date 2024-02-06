Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 rugged phone launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 rugged phone with removable battery was unveiled in global markets last month. The South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy XCover 7 in India on Tuesday. The handset is available in Standard Edition and Enterprise Edition in the country.

The Standard Edition of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is priced at Rs. 27,208, while the Enterprise Edition has a price tag of Rs. 27,530. It is offered in a sole 6GB RAM 128GB storage version. The Standard Edition comes with a warranty of one year, while the Enterprise Edition has a two-year warranty. Corporate and institutional customers can purchase the latest smartphone through Samsung.com and the online EPP portal.

Samsung is providing a 12-month Knox Suite subscription with the Galaxy XCover 7 Enterprise Edition. The dual SIM (SIM embedded SIM) Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 runs on Android 14 out of the box and features a 6.6-inch full-HD (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) TFT display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a water drop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The rugged phone has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It is powered by an unnamed octa-core 6nm processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. Samsung has not revealed the model of the chipset, but it is expected to be a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 SoC.

The Galaxy XCover 7 has a single 50-megapixel camera on the rear with an f/1.8 aperture. It flaunts a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. There’s 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy XCover 7 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C port with Pogo pin, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor gyro sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset offers face recognition feature for authentication. It also has speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. It is backed by a replaceable 4,050mAh battery.