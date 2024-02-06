Sanjay Jaju Assumes Role as Secretary of I&B Ministry

Sanjay Jaju, a senior bureaucrat, officially assumed the position of secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, succeeding Apurva Chandra, who has been appointed as the health secretary. Jaju, a 1992-batch IAS officer from the Telangana cadre, had been serving in the state government since November 2022. With an extensive career, he previously held roles such as Additional Secretary to the Government of India, Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, and Additional Secretary in the Department of Defence Production. Jaju, a postgraduate mechanical engineer and cost and management accountant, recently completed an MBA in finance, showcasing a diverse range of expertise in areas such as urban development, infrastructure, and civil supplies.

Apurva Chandra, the outgoing secretary, has been assigned the charge of Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, marking a shift in responsibilities within the bureaucratic framework. The changes reflect the government’s efforts to streamline administrative roles and leverage the skills and experience of senior officials in different ministries.