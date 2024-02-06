Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices erased previous session losses and ended higher on February 6. At close, BSE Sensex was up 454.67 points or 0.63 percent at 72,186.09. NSE Nifty settled at 21,929.40, up 157.70 points or 0.72 percent.

About 1983 shares advanced, 1285 shares declined, and 58 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were BPCL, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, TCS and Maruti Suzuki. Top losers were Power Grid Corporation, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Among sectors, except bank, FMCG and power, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, oil & gas, capital goods, healthcare, metal and IT up 1-3 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.