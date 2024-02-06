Toyota unveils 2024 Toyota Hilux Facelift: Details

Mumbai: Japanese auto maker, Toyota has unveiled its 2024 Hilux Facelift. The vehicle will hit the international market in March. In India it will be launched in end of this year.

The new Hilux comes with a bolder front grill, updated front fascia, improved LED headlight setup, and heavy cladding on the sides.

The company has also included a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The technology has been offered with 2.8-litre turbo diesel, offering a mileage with an overall output of 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with 6AT only.

The new Hilux comes with parking sensors, dual USB-C ports at the rear, an improved cabin, a wireless smartphone charging pad and whatnot. Some optional features also can be taken such as dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, floor carpet, and all power windows.