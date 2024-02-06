Uttarakhand Assembly presents UCC bill

The ruling BJP government in Uttarakhand has introduced a bill in the state assembly aimed at implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). However, chaos erupted in the assembly shortly after the bill was tabled, leading to its postponement for discussion and voting until 2 PM. This move by the BJP is seen by many as a potential precursor to the nationwide adoption of a similar bill in the future.

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to provide equal rights to individuals across different communities in personal matters such as marriage and inheritance. Currently, India has community-specific laws governing these issues, resulting in varying rights and regulations depending on one’s community of birth. The Uttarakhand UCC aims to eliminate these disparities by establishing a single code applicable to all communities.

The proposed bill addresses several distinctions present in existing personal laws, including provisions related to inheritance rights, marriage, and polygamy. It sets the minimum age for marriage at 18 years and allows for the registration of live-in relationships. Additionally, it prohibits polygamy and treats all children equally regardless of their parentage. While some politicians have welcomed the move as a step towards national development, others have expressed concerns about its impact on religious directives and personal freedoms.