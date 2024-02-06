Valentine’s Week 2024: Know date, history, and significance of Propose Day

Every year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Lovers across the globe celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

‘Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbade the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best,’ says Britannica.

Propose day is a significant day for couples who are in a romantic relationship and want to make their love official by proposing to their partners. The history of Propose Day is not well documented and its origin is unclear.However, it is believed that in 1477, the Austrian Archduke Maximilian is said to have proposed to Mary of Burgundy with a diamond ring.

Following this, Propose Day became a celebration recognised on the second day of Valentine’s Week. The celebration of Propose Day has become increasingly popular in recent years and is now widely observed by couples in many countries. Many people choose to propose to their partner in a special and memorable way on this day.