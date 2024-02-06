Valentine’s Week 2024: Know date, history, and significance of Rose Day

Every year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Lovers across the globe celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day and ends with valentine’s Day. The week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day.

‘Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbade the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best,’ says Britannica.

Rose Day is the first day of Valentine’s Week. Rose Day is celebrated across the globe on February 7. On this day everyone sends flowers to their loved ones to express their love for each other. The practice of gifting roses to loved ones was believed to be started by Victorians. Rose Day celebrates the expression of love by gifting each other roses.

The colour of the rose signifies one’s feelings to the other. A red rose stands for love and passion, yellow rose denotes lifelong friendship and the joy of new beginnings, orange rose is immense passion and desire, a yellow rose with red tips means one’s feelings of friendship have transformed into love, white rose expresses innocence and purity and pink rose denotes appreciation ad gratitude.