Valentine’s Week 2024: Know why red is the colour of love

Every year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Lovers across the globe celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

‘Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbade the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best,’ says Britannica.

Rose Day is the first day of Valentine’s Week. Rose Day is celebrated across the globe on February 7. On this day everyone sends flowers to their loved ones to express their love for each other. The practice of gifting roses to loved ones was believed to be started by Victorians. Rose Day celebrates the expression of love by gifting each other roses.

Red is a strong colour that evokes strong emotions and is associated with love, passion, and desire. It is the colour of roses, the symbol of love. Roses has been used for centuries on Valentine’s Day to express love and affection.

As per experts, red is associated with the heart, which is the centre of love and emotion. The heart is often depicted as a bright red symbol, and this association has helped make red a powerful symbol of love.

Another reason why red is the colour of love is because of its association with desire and passion. Red is a bold and confident colour that inspires feelings of excitement and energy.

Several cultures, consider red as lucky colour. On Valentine’s Day, this is especially true, as red is said to attract love and happiness. Red is a universal colour that is recognized and celebrated all over the world.