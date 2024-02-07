15 Ex-MLAs from Tamil Nadu Join BJP

A group of leaders from Tamil Nadu, including 15 former MLAs and one ex-MP, joined the BJP on Wednesday, aiming to bolster the party’s influence in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Many of these leaders hail from the AIADMK, a previous ally of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. The joining ceremony was attended by Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and L Murugan, along with state BJP president K Annamalai.

Expressing gratitude for their decision to join, Annamalai highlighted the extensive experience these leaders bring to the BJP fold and emphasized their commitment to supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He suggested that Tamil Nadu is witnessing a shift towards the BJP, signaling a potential transformation in the state’s political landscape. Chandrasekhar echoed this sentiment, attributing the significant influx of new members to Modi’s widespread popularity in Tamil Nadu and expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming elections.