5 killed, 31 injured in landslide

Manila: At least 5 people were killed and 31 injured in rain-induced landslide in Philippines. As per officials, the landslide struck a mining village in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao Island in southern Philippines. Around 20 people were trapped inside two buses used to transport mine workers. At least 28 people were on board the buses when the landslide hit, but 8 managed to escape unhurt through the windows.

Meanwhile, 285 families from Masara and four nearby villages were forced to evacuate from their homes. Military personnel have been deployed to help in the rescue efforts.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Earlier in last week, at least 18 people died from landslides and flooding in the region. Landslides are frequent hazards across much of the archipelago nation owing to the mountainous terrain, heavy rainfall and widespread deforestation.