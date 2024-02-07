Valentine’s Day Delight: Love with Heart-Shaped Pancakes

To make heart-shaped pancakes, you’ll need:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1 cup buttermilk

– 1 large egg

– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

– Heart-shaped pancake molds or cookie cutters

– Butter or oil for greasing the pan

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

2. In another bowl, beat the egg and then add the buttermilk and melted butter. Mix until well combined.

3. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; a few lumps are okay.

4. Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat and grease it with butter or oil.

5. Place the heart-shaped pancake molds or cookie cutters onto the skillet.

6. Pour a small amount of batter into each mold, filling it about halfway full.

7. Cook until bubbles form on the surface of the pancakes and the edges start to look set, about 2-3 minutes.

8. Carefully remove the molds using tongs or a fork, then flip the pancakes and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through.

9. Repeat with the remaining batter, regreasing the skillet and molds between batches as needed.

10. Serve the heart-shaped pancakes warm with your favorite toppings, such as maple syrup, fresh berries, whipped cream, or chocolate chips.

Enjoy your homemade heart-shaped pancakes as a special treat for Valentine’s Day or any day you want to spread some love!