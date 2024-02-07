Akhilesh agrees to join Rahul’s Nyay Yatra

The Congress has invited Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during its Uttar Pradesh leg, following Yadav’s earlier statement that he hadn’t received an invitation. Accepting the invitation from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Yadav expressed his willingness to join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli. He emphasized that he expected the yatra to reinforce the SP’s ‘PDA’ strategy, focusing on social justice and mutual harmony.

The term ‘PDA’, coined by the SP, represents the party’s commitment to the backward, Dalit, and minority communities. Yadav’s acceptance of the invitation came after his remark about not receiving invites to major events. The detailed route and program for the Nyay Yatra in UP are currently being finalized by the Congress, according to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Both the Congress and the SP are part of the opposition INDIA bloc, with recent tensions arising over seat sharing and the execution of the yatra. While the SP offered 11 seats to the Congress for the upcoming parliamentary polls in UP, the TMC, another INDIA bloc member, criticized the Congress over these issues. Meanwhile, UP Congress leaders are actively participating in programs to promote the Nyay Yatra’s message of unity and justice, aligning with Rahul Gandhi’s vision for the country.