Alia Bhatt come on board as the executive producer for Prime Video’s new original series Poacher

Alia Bhatt has taken on the role of executive producer for the upcoming Prime Video original series titled “Poacher.” This investigative crime series, based on real events, delves into the discovery of the largest ivory poaching operation in Indian history. “Poacher” marks a groundbreaking endeavor, merging the realms of environmental conservation and entertainment, aiming to shed light on a pressing global issue – the illegal poaching of wildlife.

The series is the brainchild of acclaimed filmmaker Richie Mehta, an Emmy Award winner known for his work on “Delhi Crimes.” Mehta not only created “Poacher” but also directed the series, bringing his expertise to the project.

“Pocaher” boasts a diverse and talented cast, featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Together, they bring the story to life, portraying characters immersed in the complex world of wildlife crime investigation.

The narrative of “Poacher” unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi, and English, catering to a diverse audience. The series is set to make its exclusive debut on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries worldwide on February 23, offering viewers the opportunity to engage with the story in multiple languages.

Through “Poacher,” Alia Bhatt, Richie Mehta, and the entire creative team aim to not only entertain but also raise awareness about the urgent need to combat illegal poaching. By bringing this important issue to the forefront through the medium of television, they hope to inspire action and contribute to the preservation of wildlife and the environment.