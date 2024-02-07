Border Security Forces arrests 23 Bangladeshi smugglers

Agartala: Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 23 Bangladeshi smugglers from Samarganja in South Tripura district. The BSF troops also seized over 6,000 kg of sugar and 17 mobile phones from them.

‘Acting on specific information regarding trans-border smuggling of sugar, troops waited at Samarganj on Tuesday and apprehended 23 Bangladeshi smugglers. A total of 6,250 kg of sugar, packed in 125 bags, were recovered from them, and 17 mobile phones seized. Of the 23 arrested, 22 are residents of Feni district, while one is from Chittagong in Bangladesh,” BSF said.

Around 30 Bangladeshi smugglers, divided into small groups, crossed the international border to receive a consignment of sugar from their counterparts on the Indian side. The arrested Bangladeshi smugglers were handed over to the police for further action.

As per BSF, there has been a spurt in the trans-border smuggling of sugar through the Indo–Bangladesh border in Tripura in recent years. 16 smugglers were apprehended, while a total of 5.49 lakh kg of sugar was seized in 2023 at the Indo–Bangladesh border in Tripura, he added.