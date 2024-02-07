Chile wildfires: Death toll at 131, over 300 missing

The death toll from wildfires in central Chile surged to 131 on Tuesday, with over 300 individuals still unaccounted for as the fires seemed to be subsiding. These fires, which began in Valparaiso, mark Chile’s most devastating catastrophe since the 2010 earthquake, with suspicions arising that some may have been deliberately ignited. President Gabriel Boric pledged aid during a visit to the region, announcing plans to donate furniture from the 2023 Pan American Games to victims and forgive water bills for 9,200 affected households.

The fires, starting on the outskirts of Vina del Mar, a popular beach destination, rapidly spread to nearby towns like Quilpe and Villa Alemana. In response, the Vina del Mar Festival cancelled its opening gala as a gesture of mourning, with participating artists expressing solidarity and contributing donations. Despite challenges in identifying recovered bodies due to their condition, Chile’s Forensic Medical Service is collecting genetic samples from those reporting missing relatives. International support has also poured in, with the United Nations extending condolences and offering assistance, while President Boric acknowledged US President Joe Biden’s support in a tweet.