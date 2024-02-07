Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged higher in Kerala. Gold price is gaining after five days. In the last three days, yellow metal price depreciated by Rs 440 per 8 gram. Today, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 46,400, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange ( MCX), gold futures were trading at 62,504 per 10 gram, down Rs 70 or 0.11%. Silver futures were down by Rs 179 or 0.25% at Rs 70,415 per kg.

Also Read: Indian Railways to operate Aastha Special Train to Ayodhya from this city: Details

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,035.12 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were also flat at $2,051.20 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.41 per ounce, platinum was flat at $903.99, while palladium fell 0.1% to $949.83.