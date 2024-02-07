Country announces new visa policy for Indians

Tehran: Iran has introduced visa-free entry for Indians. Iran informed that Indian citizens would be allowed to enter Iran with ordinary passports once every six months and with a maximum stay of 15 days which will not be extended.

The visa-free entry will only applies to individuals entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran for tourism purposes. ‘If Indian nationals wish to stay for a longer period or make multiple entries within a six-month period or require other types of visas, they must obtain the necessary visas through the respective representations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India,’ the statement said. However, Indians who need to visit Iran for education or business purposes will need a pre-obtained visa under respective categories.

Iran has become the latest country in the past few months to give visa-free access to India tourists. Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka have also eased visa rules for Indian tourists. Earlier last year, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that visitors from India and China will be granted 30-day visa-free entry into Malaysia from December 1.

Similarly, Thailand announced that Indian tourists will be allowed visa-free entry to the country for a period of six months starting November 10. Moreover, Sri Lanka has also allowed visa-free entry to visitors from seven countries, including India, China and Russia.